MALIBU (CBSLA) — President Trump landed at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu late Saturday afternoon to tour the devastation of the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

The president surveyed the fire damage in Point Dume Malibu with California Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.

They held a brief news conference with local officials.

“It’s a very big problem and we’re going to solve this problem,” Trump said. “I have no doubt. We’re going to get it done.”

Following his trip to Malibu, the president headed back to Point Mugu for a private meeting with Thousand Oaks shooting survivors.

Earlier on Saturday Trump toured the Camp Fire devastation in Paradise with Brown and Newsom.