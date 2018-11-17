  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPaid Program
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMYour Help is Needed Now!
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHope in the Wild
    09:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    10:00 AMHope in the Wild
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:HazMat, U.S. Post Office

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A possible hazmat incident is under investigation at a post office in West Los Angeles Saturday morning.

Calls came in around 7:35 a.m. for a possible chemical spill, and less than an hour later, a suspicious package was reported. The Los Angeles police bomb squad and fire crews responded,

It is not clear if the incident is inside the post office in the 11200 block of West Exposition Blvd. in the Sawtelle district.

Streets have been blocked off in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s