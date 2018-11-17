LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A possible hazmat incident is under investigation at a post office in West Los Angeles Saturday morning.

Calls came in around 7:35 a.m. for a possible chemical spill, and less than an hour later, a suspicious package was reported. The Los Angeles police bomb squad and fire crews responded,

It is not clear if the incident is inside the post office in the 11200 block of West Exposition Blvd. in the Sawtelle district.

Streets have been blocked off in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.