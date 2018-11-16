SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) — A man in a white Lexus reported stolen from a Los Angeles Port Police officer led authorities on a chase Friday, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph in a chase that stretched from Monterey Park to Mission Hills.

The driver of the stolen car – believed to be a Lexus sedan – started fleeing on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway just after 3 p.m. before transitioning to the northbound 170 Freeway in the North Hollywood area.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel reported the vehicle belongs to a law enforcement officer and may have that officer’s weapon inside the car.

The vehicle was reported to have a gun inside when it was stolen Thursday night in Rosemead. It wasn’t immediately clear whether authorities recovered a gun from the vehicle.

Authorities performed a PIT maneuver around 3:20 p.m. and forced the vehicle onto the shoulder of the 5 Freeway in the Sylmar area.

The suspect then surrendered peacefully to authorities.