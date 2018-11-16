ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested on allegations he shot and killed one of his coworkers at a newspaper office in Alhambra Friday morning.

Alhambra police report that the shooting occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the offices of the China Press, located in the 2100 block of West Mission Road.

Alhambra police responded to find a man with gunshot wounds who later died at the scene. His name was not released.

The suspect was one of several people in China Press when officers arrived on scene and he was detained and later arrested. A gun was recovered, police said. His name was also not released.

Both men worked together, police said. However, their exact relationship and a motive for the shooting was not immediately confirmed.

During the response, officers searched surrounding buildings to ensure there were no additional victims.