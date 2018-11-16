  • KCAL9On Air

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A 29-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash involving a local school principal.

A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was driving southbound on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday at an unknown speed when the driver went into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a 2010 Mazda 3, killing Jessica Ordaz, 29, of Lancaster, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ordaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, identified as 35-year-old Mary Kruppe of Pearblossom, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Kruppe is a principal in the Eastside Union School District, district officials confirmed.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

