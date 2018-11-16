NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) – After battling the blaze for more than a week, firefighters reached full containment on the Hill Fire Friday morning, while an investigation has revealed that it may have been human-caused.

CAL Fire reported Friday that the 4,531-acre Hill Fire was 100 percent contained. It has destroyed four structures and damaged two more. No civilians or firefighters were hurt.

The blaze broke out at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa roads in the Santa Rosa Valley, just west of California Lutheran University.

At the height of the blaze, more than 17,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

A multi-agency investigation has ruled out all “potential causes” except for “human activity,” CAL Fire said in a news release. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

The Hill Fire broke out on the same afternoon as the exponentially-more devastating Woolsey Fire, which has scorched more than 98,000 acres across Los Angeles and Ventura counties and destroyed more than 600 structures. The Woolsey Fire broke out on the east end of Simi Valley and its cause remains under investigation as well.

CAL Fire and the Ventura County Fire Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office are investigating both blazes. Anyone with information should call the CAL FIRE tip line at 1-800-468-4408.