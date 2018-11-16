CHARLESTON VIEW, Calif. (CBSLA) – A fugitive wanted in connection with multiple killings in the Antelope Valley and Riverside County was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals near the California-Nevada border last week.

Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, 34, was shot and killed just before noon on Nov. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Guzman had been tracked down by the U.S. Marshals to 65 East Lay Lane in the California border town of Charleston View, LASD reports.

While Marshals were pursuing Guzman, he pulled out a handgun and was shot dead, the sheriff’s department said. His gun was recovered at the scene.

It’s unclear how Marshals initially tracked him down. The exact circumstances of what led up to the shooting were not released.

Guzman is considered a suspect in connection with the bodies of at least three people found on a property in the Antelope Valley community of Littlerock last month. He is also a suspect in a separate double-murder case in Littlerock and a home invasion murder which occurred back in February in the Riverside County town of Menifee.

On Oct. 11, sheriff’s investigators found the human remains of three people on a Littlerock property with a burned out home located in the 30900 block of 106th Street.

Guzman used to live at the burned out home.

On Oct. 24, more human remains were found on that same property. The Los Angeles Times reported that those remains belong to two more victims, although that was not confirmed by authorities. The Times reported that Guzman was evicted from the property in August and failed to appear for a court hearing in September in relation to a July arrest.

Sheriff’s investigators are looking into whether the remains are linked to a high-profile missing persons case from January in which three friends, two men and a woman, suddenly disappeared. Jose Paez, 66, Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39, and Julieta Arvizu, 49, were last seen on Jan. 14, 2018. Lara and Arvizu lived together – at a residence about eight miles from where the human remains were found — and Paez was staying with them. None of them were related.

Guzman was also a person of interest in a separate double-murder in Littlerock. On Feb. 20, Gerardo “Jerry” De Luna and Mariano Campos were murdered in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue in Littlerock, less than six miles away from where the human remains were found.

Guzman was also one of two men suspected in the February home invasion murder of 43-year-old Silvano Esteves in Menifee. The other suspect, 35-year-old Rodolfo Garcia, was arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department SWAT on Oct. 29.

According to the sheriff’s department, in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, Guzman and Garcia forced their way into Esteves home in the 7700 block of Monroe Avenue and killed him in a botched home-invasion robbery. Investigators believe the men targeted Esteves’ home because of a large amount of marijuana which was found there.

The Inyio County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Meanwhile, Riverside and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the murders.