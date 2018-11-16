Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, InstaStory, PIT Maneuver, Police Pursuit

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A police pursuit involving a reportedly stolen truck came to a sudden and dramatic end in Seal Beach on Friday morning. A California Highway Patrol officer used their patrol car to execute a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, ramming the truck and tipping it on its side. The driver, who appeared uninjured, took off running in what was ultimately an unsuccessful escape attempt.

The CHP says the pursuit began in Long Beach when the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop near Pacific Coast Highway and Cedar Ave. CHP officers took over the pursuit from Long Beach police and pursued the vehicle into Orange County, where the PIT maneuver forced an end to the chase on Lampson Ave. near Seal Beach Blvd.

The truck, packed full of items including a refrigerator, recliner and what appeared to be a large amount of dirt, spilled its load as it flipped onto its side. The driver was detained after running to a nearby shopping center.

