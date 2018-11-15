MALIBU (CBSLA) – With mail delivery suspended in the Woolsey Fire burn area, U.S. Postal Service officials said Thursday affected residents can pick up their mail at alternate locations.

The Malibu and Topanga post office branches remain closed due to the fire.

Residents who normally get their mail from the Malibu post office can pick up their mail at the Los Angeles Main Post Office, 7101 S. Central Ave.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday.

Topanga customers can pick up their mail from the Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive. That office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Postal officials said residents must present a photo ID to pick up their mail.

Deliveries have resumed in some fire-affected areas. Information on the status of mail delivery is available by calling 323-586-1460.

As of Thursday night, the Woolsey Fire was at 57 percent containment and had burned more than 98,000 acres. At least two people were killed in the massive fire, and investigators believe a third could be related.

