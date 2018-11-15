LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC and UCLA are coming together this week not only for a football game, but to show their support for those who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires that have ravaged California.

In a statement tweeted out by the USC Athletics Department, the university said both schools would not hold their traditional bonfires ahead of the rivalry matchup Saturday.

“Out of respect for the tragedies so many California families have experienced over the last few weeks, both schools have agreed to forgo the traditional bonfires at their pre-game spirit rallies,” the university said.

Out of respect for Californians affected by the recent wildfires, USC and UCLA will both forgo their traditional Rivalry Week bonfires.#FightOn | #BeatTheBruins pic.twitter.com/D7J87vqGWP — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 15, 2018

USC also called for attendees to “show sportsmanship and respect for others, for their universities, but most importantly for themselves.”

USC takes on UCLA at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

As of Thursday night, the Woolsey Fire was at 57 percent containment and had burned more than 98,000 acres. At least two people were killed in the massive fire, and investigators believe a third could be related. While the smaller Hill Fire has scorched thousands of acres nearby.

At least 56 people were killed in Northern California’s massive Camp Fire, and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.