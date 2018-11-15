FIRE RELIEF FUND:Click Here To Donate
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway were shut down at the 5 in East Los Angeles for hours Thursday after a tanker truck overturned and spilled antifreeze into lanes.

The crash was first reported at about 1:45 a.m., just north of the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Sigalert for an unknown duration was issued when antifreeze or fuel was found to be leaking from the truck.

Traffic was diverted onto the southbound 5 Freeway as crews worked to get the truck back upright and clean up the spill.

Lanes could be closed until at least noon.

