SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — An aerial attack was launched Thursday in the pre-dawn darkness after a new brush fire erupted in Santa Paula.

Ventura County sheriff’s air unit says the new blaze started just before 4 a.m. on South Mountain, between Saticoy and Santa Paula. It is currently at about 12 acres.

Aircraft from Ventura County and Santa Barbara County are doing water drops to fight the fire.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.