GARDENA (CBSLA) — Gardena Police Officer Toshio Hirai, 34, succumbed to wounds sustained from a motorcycle collision while riding his police motorcycle to work Wednesday morning.

The death was announced Thursday evening by the Gardena Police Department.

The accident occurred in the City of Los Angeles near the intersection of 238th Street and Western Avenue.

Hirai leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son.

