LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a race where it appeared Republican Rep. Mimi Walters would hold on to her seat, Democrat Katie Porter pulled off an upset Wednesday to win election to the 45th congressional district.

In the closely fought suburbs of the 45th District, which stretches from Anaheim Hills to Mission Viejo, Porter pulled off a surprise victory over incumbent Walters.

Nowhere were the stakes higher than in Orange County, a one-time Republican stronghold where Democrats claimed several GOP-held House seats. Those districts figured prominently in the party’s national take back of the House.

However, Republicans retained control of the Senate.