LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Businesses and community members in Thousand Oaks are coming together to raise money for the victims of the Borderline shooting.

A team of volunteers is working at Eastwind Screenprint to get hundreds of t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats out with the message “Thousand Oaks Strong”.

At first, the shirts were made just so Borderline employees and their friends could have something to wear to a community vigil.

But soon people started seeing the shirts and asking where they could get one.

“We wanted them so we could show support, and then it just turned into this huge thing,” said volunteer Kinsie Flame.

Flame and other volunteers realized if they printed more and sold them, they could raise some money for the victims and survivors of the shooting.

That was always the goal was to make sure we can help these families. because what they’re going through, we can’t even possibly imagine,” said Jamie Wood, another volunteer. “So anything we can do to give some kind of comfort..

The day after the shooting, Eastwind made about two dozen t-shirts. Their presses haven’t stopped since.

“We’ve had people who have picked up an order and they can see we need the manpower and they stay for hours to help volunteer,” said one helper.

As online orders pour in from around the world, even strangers are getting in on the act and helping pack and ship out the shirts.

In just one week, nearly $100,000 has been raised – and volunteers say as long as there’s a demand, they’ll keep working.