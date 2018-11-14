ENCINO (CBSLA) — A family that fled the deadly and destructive Woolsey Fire suffered another blow when a thief broke into their van and stole everything they took with them when they evacuated.

The Warren family is just one among thousands of families that had to leave with only their most important and irreplaceable possessions as the Woolsey Fire indiscriminately destroyed hundreds of homes throughout Oak Park, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Malibu and Calabasas.

Since the fire broke out last Thursday, the Warrens had been keeping everything they evacuated with – important documents, photos, valuables – in their SUV, which was broken into as they had lunch in Encino on Saturday.

Security video on the Encino parking lot shows a white car parked in the lane behind the Warrens’ vehicle as the thief breaks their back window and takes everything.

Some of the items turned up in Marina del Rey, where it had been found in a dumpster.

“Someone just messaged her and said, hey, I think you might want this. It’s your high school diploma,” Alexa Warren said.

The family went to Marina del Rey and found some of their items, like family photos and a stuffed animal Alexa Warren had had since she was a baby, next to a dumpster. Many of the stolen items were recovered, but other valuables – like a laptop and jewelry – are still missing.