LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police released a composite sketch Wednesday of a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Long Beach.

A parent called police to report their daughter had been walking home the afternoon before Halloween in the area of Charlemagne Avenue and Village Road when a man in a car approached her and exposed himself to her while making sexual comments, according to Long Beach police.

The suspect then drove away, police said.

He was described a white man about 19 to 25 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, 170 to 200 pounds, with brown hair and driving a white, older-model two-door sedan with black rims.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the case can call detectives at (562) 570-7368 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).