LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Michael Avenatti was taken into custody by Los Angeles police Wednesday following a domestic abuse allegation, a law enforcement official said.

Police responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday and took a report. The alleged incident took place in the Century City area of West L.A.

The official told the Associated Press that Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday. Police had responded to a domestic violence incident a day earlier and took a report.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday evening and a call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Avenatti is best known as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair.

Avenatti is also mulling a 2020 presidential run.

