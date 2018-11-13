Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Evacuation Repopulation:

The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:

Newbury Park

Simi Valley

Thousand Oaks

North Ranch

Westlake Village, north of the 101 Freeway.

Oak Park

Agoura Hills

West Hills

Mandatory Evacuations

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Malibu

Calabasas

Hidden Hills

Monte Nido, Topanga communities

Westlake Village, south of the 101 Freeway

Agoura Hills, south of Agoura Road from Chesebro to Lindero Canyon

Malibu Lake

Real-Time Evacuation Map

Road Closures

Southbound Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) at Las Posas

Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.

Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.

Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.

Portrero Rd. closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.

Kanan Rd. between Westlake Blvd. and Lindero Canyon Rd.

Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.

Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.

Kanan Rd. between Highway 101 and PCH

Topanga Canyon Bl. between Mulholland and PCH

Decker Canyon

PCH between Los Posas and Sunset Blvd.

Chesebro Road at the bridge between Driver Ave. and Balkins

Evacuation Centers

Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010. Accepting small animals.

Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. Accepting small animals.

Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Community Center – 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (closed)

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. No animals accepted

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Palisades High School – 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off De Soto Ave.)

Animal Shelters

*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258. Accepting small animals.

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341. Accepting small animals.

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off De Soto Ave.) (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real. Accepting large animals.

If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.

School Closures