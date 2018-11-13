CALIFORNIA WILDFIRESFire Relief Fund | How You Can Help

Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Evacuation Repopulation:

The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:

  • Newbury Park
  • Simi Valley
  • Thousand Oaks
  • North Ranch
  • Westlake Village, north of the 101 Freeway.
  • Oak Park
  • Agoura Hills
  • West Hills

Mandatory Evacuations

  • Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
  • Malibu
  • Calabasas
  • Hidden Hills
  • Monte Nido, Topanga communities
  • Westlake Village, south of the 101 Freeway
  • Agoura Hills, south of Agoura Road from Chesebro to Lindero Canyon
  • Malibu Lake

Real-Time Evacuation Map

Road Closures

  • Southbound Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) at Las Posas
  • Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
  • Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
  • Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
  • Portrero Rd. closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
  • Kanan Rd. between Westlake Blvd. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
  • Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.
  • Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
  • Kanan Rd. between Highway 101 and PCH
  • Topanga Canyon Bl. between Mulholland and PCH
  • Decker Canyon
  • PCH between Los Posas and Sunset Blvd.
  • Chesebro Road at the bridge between Driver Ave. and Balkins

Evacuation Centers

  • Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010. Accepting small animals.
  • Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. Accepting small animals.
  • Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
  • Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
  • Thousand Oaks Community Center – 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (closed)
  • Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. No animals accepted
  • Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
  • Palisades High School – 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off De Soto Ave.)

Animal Shelters

*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*

  • Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)
  • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
  • Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
  • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258. Accepting small animals.
  • Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341. Accepting small animals.
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off De Soto Ave.) (at capacity)
  • Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)
  • Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real. Accepting large animals.

If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.

School Closures

  • Topanga Elementary Charter School
  • El Camino Real Charter High School
  • Ivy Academia
  • N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park
  • Palisades Charter High School
  • Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.
  • All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
  • California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
  • Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.
  • For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu
  • For Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses), please check their website at emergency.pepperdine.edu
  • For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website www.vcoe.org
