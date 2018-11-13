Comments
Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Evacuation Repopulation:
The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:
- Newbury Park
- Simi Valley
- Thousand Oaks
- North Ranch
- Westlake Village, north of the 101 Freeway.
- Oak Park
- Agoura Hills
- West Hills
Mandatory Evacuations
- Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
- Malibu
- Calabasas
- Hidden Hills
- Monte Nido, Topanga communities
- Westlake Village, south of the 101 Freeway
- Agoura Hills, south of Agoura Road from Chesebro to Lindero Canyon
- Malibu Lake
Real-Time Evacuation Map
Road Closures
- Southbound Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) at Las Posas
- Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
- Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
- Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
- Portrero Rd. closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
- Kanan Rd. between Westlake Blvd. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
- Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.
- Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
- Kanan Rd. between Highway 101 and PCH
- Topanga Canyon Bl. between Mulholland and PCH
- Decker Canyon
- PCH between Los Posas and Sunset Blvd.
- Chesebro Road at the bridge between Driver Ave. and Balkins
Evacuation Centers
- Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010. Accepting small animals.
- Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. Accepting small animals.
- Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Thousand Oaks Community Center – 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (closed)
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. No animals accepted
- Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- Palisades High School – 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off De Soto Ave.)
Animal Shelters
*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*
- Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
- Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258. Accepting small animals.
- Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341. Accepting small animals.
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off De Soto Ave.) (at capacity)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real. Accepting large animals.
If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.
School Closures
- Topanga Elementary Charter School
- El Camino Real Charter High School
- Ivy Academia
- N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park
- Palisades Charter High School
- Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.
- All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
- California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
- Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.
- For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu
- For Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses), please check their website at emergency.pepperdine.edu
- For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website www.vcoe.org