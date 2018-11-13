THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – The Thousand Oaks community came together to heal Tuesday night after a difficult several days amid raging wildfires and in the wake of a mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

“It’s been a tough tough week. I can’t remember a week like this and I grew up here in Thousand Oaks,” said Pastor Doug Posey of Living Oaks Church.

As crowds gathered to pay their respects to the victims of last week’s mass shooting at the Borderline Bar, many were overcome with emotion. Some remembered how they jumped out of windows to get away from the gunman. Others remembering loved ones taken too soon.

“We all come together and we all try and rally behind this effort to keep each other…strong no matter the circumstances,” Emma Marcil, the friend of a victim.

Danielle Gould is the student body president at Oak Park High School. She came with flowers to comfort the victims and lend any support she could. She said she’s planning a fundraiser for victims of both the shooting and the fire.

“We’re a strong community but it’s been really hard because so many people have lost homes and then we’re trying to have these memories of these people and then people lose their homes and these memories are lost and it’s been extremely hard on everyone.”

Strangers hugged one another, pastors from local churches came to pray, family and friends wrote notes, and a community grieved an unimaginable loss in Thousand Oaks.