Officials said Tuesday night the “Camp Fire” in Northern California has scorched some 130,000 acres and is 35 percent contained. In addition, six more human remains were found earlier in the day, bringing the “Camp Fire” death toll to 48. Statewide there are a total of 50 deaths.

Some 9,000 firefighters have been battling the wildfires, which have become the deadliest and costliest in state history. Search teams have been using power saws and cadaver dogs to try to locate victims of the “Camp Fire” in Northern California.

Those who survived were left scrambling to find a place to stay. In Southern California, evacuation orders were lifted for many of the areas affected by the “Woolsey Fire,” but some came home only to be told to leave again.

“It’s terrible,” said Alex Goodwin of Hidden Valley. “We evacuated, thought the danger was done, and then of course came back thinking it was safe … and it’s terrifying.”

Authorities give evening update on deadly “Camp Fire”

6:05 p.m.: Fire officials monitoring the deadly “Camp Fire” said the blaze has been 35 percent contained, as of Tuesday evening. A total of 130,000 acres have been burned so far.

The “Camp Fire” has now been blamed for 48 deaths as of Tuesday night. Remains of six humans were found earlier in the day. Two other deaths in the state bring the total to 50 killed.

There are some 5,615 personnel fighting the blaze. Some 52,000 people have been evacuated.

A total of 8,817 structures have been destroyed. Of those, 7,600 are homes.

There are a total of 1,385 shelters.

A National Weather Service meteorologist warned about poor air quality. Weather conditions, however, will become more favorable.

Officials have urged residents to use “extreme caution” when they return to property hit by the wildfire. They have warned about trees marked with P1 and P2 — meaning they are hazardous.

The Butte County sheriff’s office said there have been 208 suspicious incidents reported. Of those reports, 18 of them were linked to looting. Deputies arrested Monday two men linked to looting a residence within an evacuated area and were in possession of a gun. They were booked into the Butte County jail.

Earlier Tuesday, deputies arrested another two men who were found looting and booked into Butte County jail. Also, deputies found a motor home that was previously reported stolen and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman linked to that crime.