KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Police are searching for suspects who shot and killed two men at a marijuana dispensary in Koreatown early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at 4:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Western Avenue. Los Angeles police arrived to find two people dead from gunshot wounds inside the waiting room of the dispensary.

An employee told investigators that she and several customers were inside the dispensary when they heard shots fired in the waiting room. The employee and the customers then fled the dispensary through a back door, police said.

One of the victims may have been a security guard for the dispensary, police said, although that was not confirmed.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting or any suspect descriptions. The victims were not immediately identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 213-382-9470.