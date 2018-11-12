LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents across the Woolsey Fire burn areas are beginning to assess the damage left by the blaze that ripped through their communities. CBS2/KCAL9 reporters were on the ground as some evacuees began to return.

RELATED: Woolsey Fire Destruction: Answers For Homeowners Dealing With Insurance Claims

BELL CANYON

CBS2/KCAL9’s Dave Lopez reported Monday from a cul-de-sac on Wrangler Ln. in Bell Canyon. Residents in the area, where at least two dozen homes were destroyed, waited in line for a police escort to return to their properties. They were given a 10-minute time limit to get whatever they could out of their homes.

“I wanted to be here and get a visceral understanding of what actually happened,” fire victim Henna Ahmed said.

OAK PARK

CBS2/KCAL9’s Randy Paige reported from Wembly Ave. and Colchester Pl., where homes were destroyed in the blaze.

“This has been their home for 27, 28 years,” one woman said of her neighbors’ property. “It’s heartbreaking.”

AGOURA HILLS

In Agoura Hills, the upper section of the Seminole Springs mobile home park was destroyed. Longtime resident Roger Kelly told CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile nearly half of his neighbors lost their homes.

“A lot of people here are retired people on fixed incomes … We have a great need to help these people, especially the retirees,” Kelly said.

CALABASAS

CBS2/KCAL9’s Kristine Lazar reported from Parkmor Rd. and Kenrose Circle in Calabasas, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in the city, where about 10 homes had been destroyed by fire. Residents Monday were still barred from returning to their properties. Officials cited safety concerns.