MALIBU (CBSLA) — Residents within parts of the Woolsey Fire evacuation area have been advised to boil any water they are receiving through their taps.

The boil water notice was issued Sunday night for the Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29’s Point Dume and Encinal Canyon service areas and the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District’s customers south of Westlake Village, east of the Ventura County line, north of the City of Malibu and west of Corral Canyon.

Boil water notice issued for some neighborhoods in west Malibu. Please view the Boil Water Notice at https://t.co/CEWS7B7dDj You may also contact (800) 675-4357. #WoolseyFire — LA County Waterworks (@LACoWaterworks) November 12, 2018

Residents should only use bottled water or to boil tap water for at least a minute for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking.

The boil water notices were issued due to a significant loss of pressure within district water systems due to firefighting efforts.

