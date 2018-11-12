LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Memories and tributes are pouring in on social media for Spider-Man and Iron Man creator Stan Lee, who died Monday at the age of 95.

Lee died Monday after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his Hollywood home. He had suffered several illnesses recently, but his cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The stalwart of some of Marvel Comics’ most famous and popular characters had been working in the comic book industry since 1939, when he started as an assistant at Timely Comics. His first published work was as a text filler for Capt. America No. 3, published in 1941.

Chris Evans, who played Captain America’s Steve Rogers in six Marvel blockbuster films, said there would “never been another Stan Lee.”

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Lou Ferrigno played TV’s “The Incredible Hulk” and was often photographed carousing and having fun with Lee on various Hollywood red carpet events.

Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee

My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend 👍🏽



Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.

.#legend #hulk #stanlee #rip pic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018

“My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend,” he wrote.

Hugh Jackman, who plays the X-Men character Wolverine in 10 films, said he was proud to have helped bring one of Lee’s characters to life.

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Lee, who made a cameo appearance in every Marvel movie, was also widely admired in Hollywood.

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee was an epic creator and a sweet funny guy. 95 years is a long time to live but his inspiration and influence will last far far beyond. Excelsior! #ripstanlee — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) November 12, 2018

The strength and morality of Lee’s characters made him beloved among fans, who described being his hard by the loss.

Absolutely gutted to hear about Stan Lee passing away. His creations have been a massive part of my life (I am a massive comic book geek) Thank you Stan for Spiderman and the Hulk. These have always been my favourite Marvel characters. pic.twitter.com/DXIuJqrrdi — Jim Wiltshire (@JimWiltshire1) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee told stories for individuals like me. He gave us a voice and told us that being creative wasn’t just okay, it is freeing.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for all the great memories. From comics to action figures to the movies. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/sAPZ3RGEz1 — Tony L. Warrick (@IAmTonyWarrick) November 12, 2018