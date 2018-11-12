LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Memories and tributes are pouring in on social media for Spider-Man and Iron Man creator Stan Lee, who died Monday at the age of 95.
Lee died Monday after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his Hollywood home. He had suffered several illnesses recently, but his cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
The stalwart of some of Marvel Comics’ most famous and popular characters had been working in the comic book industry since 1939, when he started as an assistant at Timely Comics. His first published work was as a text filler for Capt. America No. 3, published in 1941.
Chris Evans, who played Captain America’s Steve Rogers in six Marvel blockbuster films, said there would “never been another Stan Lee.”
Lou Ferrigno played TV’s “The Incredible Hulk” and was often photographed carousing and having fun with Lee on various Hollywood red carpet events.
“My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend,” he wrote.
Hugh Jackman, who plays the X-Men character Wolverine in 10 films, said he was proud to have helped bring one of Lee’s characters to life.
Lee, who made a cameo appearance in every Marvel movie, was also widely admired in Hollywood.
The strength and morality of Lee’s characters made him beloved among fans, who described being his hard by the loss.