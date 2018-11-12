MALIBU (CBSLA/AP) — The Woolsey Fire, which continues to ravage a wide swath of mountainous terrain between Malibu and West Hills, has damaged or destroyed the homes of several celebrities, who are expressing sympathy and solidarity with their fellow evacuees and showing gratitude to firefighters on social media.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” Gerard Butler wrote in an Instagram post next to a photo that showed a burned-out structure and a badly scorched vehicle. “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”

“Half-gone” the “300” actor grumbled in his Scottish accent in a video that shows embers, ashes and what’s left of his home.

Robin Thicke’s Malibu home burned down entirely, according to his representative.

The 41-year-old singer said on Instagram that he, his girlfriend and his two kids are “safe and surrounded by friends and family” and were thankful to firefighters.

“As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home,” Thicke said.

Camille Grammer Meyer of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also lost her Malibu home on Saturday night, her publicist, Howard Bragman, said in an email to The Associated Press.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” Meyer, the ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer, wrote in an Instagram post that showed a huge house engulfed in flames.

The homes of “Dr. Strange” director Scott Derrickson, Fox Sports’ Eric Wynalda and model April Love Geary were destroyed by the fire.

“We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing,” Derrickson tweeted Friday.

Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved. 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/5i4InDTs8S — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 10, 2018

“Gonna be offline for awhile,” Wynalda tweeted. “Gone. Brutal. Watched it burn on live TV.”

We lost our home but we are safe. You can rebuild homes, replace belongings, you can’t replace life. We cannot forget that now more than ever. Please support the ones who need it the most and continue to honor those who serve to keep us safe. Count your blessings folks- I am pic.twitter.com/IYlVT1aI86 — Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) November 9, 2018

Actress Shannen Doherty also mourned the home where she got married in 2011.

“It’s the place I felt my dad with me. It’s gone. Fire has taken it away,” Doherty posted to Instagram. “I’m devastated by all that’s happening. My heart is ripped apart.”

Actor Martin Sheen and his wife, Janet were said to be safe after their son, actor Charlie Sheen, tweeted on Friday that he couldn’t locate them.

A local news crew later found the elder Sheen on the beach where many local evacuees had gathered.

Southern California’s wildfire has killed two and destroyed at least 177 homes. The blaze started Thursday night and pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.

Paramount Ranch’s “Western Town,” a landmark film location dating back to 1927 that included a jail, hotel and saloon, burned to the ground. The TV series “Westworld” is among the many productions that have filmed at the ranch in the mountains west of Los Angeles.

Actress Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” said everyone affected by the flames is deserving of sympathy.

“I think there are lots and lots of people who think of Malibu as just being a celebrity second-home culture,” Bowen said at the Culver City event, “but there are people who is this is their first, last and only homes are there and going all up and down those canyons and they’re not necessarily, ‘who cares they’re rich and glamorous they can afford to lose a home’. This is life and death and it’s really tragic.”

