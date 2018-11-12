MALIBU (CBSLA/AP) — The Woolsey Fire, which continues to ravage a wide swath of mountainous terrain between Malibu and West Hills, has damaged or destroyed the homes of several celebrities, who are expressing sympathy and solidarity with their fellow evacuees and showing gratitude to firefighters on social media.
“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” Gerard Butler wrote in an Instagram post next to a photo that showed a burned-out structure and a badly scorched vehicle. “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”
“Half-gone” the “300” actor grumbled in his Scottish accent in a video that shows embers, ashes and what’s left of his home.
View this post on Instagram
Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio.
Robin Thicke’s Malibu home burned down entirely, according to his representative.
The 41-year-old singer said on Instagram that he, his girlfriend and his two kids are “safe and surrounded by friends and family” and were thankful to firefighters.
“As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home,” Thicke said.
Camille Grammer Meyer of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also lost her Malibu home on Saturday night, her publicist, Howard Bragman, said in an email to The Associated Press.
“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” Meyer, the ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer, wrote in an Instagram post that showed a huge house engulfed in flames.
View this post on Instagram
Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire chief and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring 💜 #woolseyfire #malibu. Special thanks to Fire Chief Rash and his brave team of firefighters. 🙏
The homes of “Dr. Strange” director Scott Derrickson, Fox Sports’ Eric Wynalda and model April Love Geary were destroyed by the fire.
“We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing,” Derrickson tweeted Friday.
“Gonna be offline for awhile,” Wynalda tweeted. “Gone. Brutal. Watched it burn on live TV.”
Actress Shannen Doherty also mourned the home where she got married in 2011.
“It’s the place I felt my dad with me. It’s gone. Fire has taken it away,” Doherty posted to Instagram. “I’m devastated by all that’s happening. My heart is ripped apart.”
View this post on Instagram
Our house is fine…..Contrary to news reports. I clearly stated in my last post that the house that got burned was lent to me for special occasion, like my wedding. It was my best friends house that has provided me and many more with comfort and love over the years. I’m heartbroken for him. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I’ve been in Malibu all day, wetting down what I can, putting out spot fires and checking on friends and their homes. Many will come back to nothing. And as the winds kick up, no one knows if what’s standing will remain. But we are a strong community. Not one filled with “celebrities” but a community filled with people who possess the biggest hearts, strong wills, determination and who will always help one another. I’m honored to be a part of Malibu. Thank you to all the firemen, police officers, and sheriffs who barely sleep trying to keep us safe. Thank you to this great crew from Fullerton engine 5 I love you all and I’ll keep you posted as I can. #malibustrong @fullerton_firefighters
Actor Martin Sheen and his wife, Janet were said to be safe after their son, actor Charlie Sheen, tweeted on Friday that he couldn’t locate them.
A local news crew later found the elder Sheen on the beach where many local evacuees had gathered.
Southern California’s wildfire has killed two and destroyed at least 177 homes. The blaze started Thursday night and pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.
Paramount Ranch’s “Western Town,” a landmark film location dating back to 1927 that included a jail, hotel and saloon, burned to the ground. The TV series “Westworld” is among the many productions that have filmed at the ranch in the mountains west of Los Angeles.
Actress Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” said everyone affected by the flames is deserving of sympathy.
“I think there are lots and lots of people who think of Malibu as just being a celebrity second-home culture,” Bowen said at the Culver City event, “but there are people who is this is their first, last and only homes are there and going all up and down those canyons and they’re not necessarily, ‘who cares they’re rich and glamorous they can afford to lose a home’. This is life and death and it’s really tragic.”
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)