Strong winds were blowing again Monday in California, and that is very bad news for millions of people hoping to avoid some of the most destructive wildfires the state has ever seen. Whipping winds and tinder-dry conditions threaten areas statewide through the rest of the week, fire officials warned.

Officials also said it could take weeks to fully contain the deadly wildfires raging across Northern and Southern California. So far, more than 40 people have been killed, making it the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.

The so-called “Camp Fire” alone has burned more than 6,400 structures, making the Northern California blaze the most destructive fire in state history. Thousands more structures were in danger.

The “Camp Fire” is one of three major wildfires burning in the state. The “Woolsey Fire” and “Hill Fire” are burning northwest of Los Angeles.

Follow California wildfire updates below:

“Camp Fire” now considered deadliest in California history The Butte County sheriff’s office has confirmed 13 more bodies have been discovered Monday, bringing the total death toll from the “Camp Fire” to 42. It’s now considered the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. The “Camp Fire” has scorched approximately 117,000 acres. Officials give Monday evening update for “Camp Fire” 9 p.m.: Officials monitoring the deadly “Camp Fire” in Northern California held a press briefing Monday night. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service noted there is no sign of rain in the forecast through this week and possibly into Thanksgiving. The California Highway Patrol said there are numerous vehicles blocking roadways and said about 60 have been cleared. Officials have launched a website where residents can view an online damage assessment map. They said data is subject to change as information is gathered and verified. Addresses may be entered in the search bar to find a specific location, they said. The Butte County sheriff’s office said no new evacuation orders have been issued as of Monday night. But they urged residents to be vigilant. The sheriff’s office also said there have been 139 incidents of “suspicious incidents” — 16 of them classified as looting in the area. There have been no arrests.

Trump approves major disaster declaration for California

President Trump has tweeted he will expedite a request for a major disaster declaration for California.

“Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on,” Mr. Trump wrote.

I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Oregon firefighters helping at California wildfires

Firefighters have been sent from Oregon to help suppress the deadly wildfires in California.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday that two teams with equipment and personnel were sent from eastern and southern Oregon at the request of California fire officials.

Forestry officials also said firefighters and equipment from the Douglas Forest Protection Association were among those sent. The teams will join their Oregon State Fire Marshal counterparts who are already there.

Officials say the teams were set to begin work Monday for about two weeks in Northern California where a wildfire ravaged the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Authorities were stepping up searches for bodies and missing people.

Fire chief pushes back on Trump tweet

The chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department pushed back on President Trump’s tweet over the weekend that “gross mismanagement of the forests” was to blame for the wildfires. Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters Monday morning the statement was “very hurtful” for first responders.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump said on Twitter there was “no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Osby was asked about the tweet during a press conference. “I can just tell you that we’re in extreme climate change right now,” he said.

“We don’t control the climate,” Osby said. “We’re doing all that we can to prevent incidents and mitigate incidents and save lives. I personally find that statement unsatisfactory, and it’s very hurtful for all first responders that are putting their lives on the line to protect lives and property.”

Earlier Monday, Mr. Trump thanked firefighters and first responders in another tweet.

The California Fire Fighters, FEMA and First Responders are amazing and very brave. Thank you and God Bless you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

