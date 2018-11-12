WOOLSEY FIRE:370 Structures Destroyed, Containment Jumps To 20 Percent
HARBOR-GATEWAY (CBSLA) – Two armed suspects were shot and wounded in a gun battle with Los Angeles police late Sunday night in the Harbor-Gateway area.

The shootout occurred at around 11 p.m. after LAPD Metro officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from Normadale Park, located at West 224th Street and Halldale Avenue.

As officers arrived at the park, they were confronted by two armed suspects, one of whom opened fire on them. At least one of the rounds struck their patrol vehicle, police said.

Officers returned fire, hitting one of the suspects. He was apprehended at the scene and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

The second suspect fled. However, a man fitting his description later checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. His condition was also not released.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

Investigators later learned that a woman had been shot in the leg at the park had also checked herself into a hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The exact details of the shootout and a motive for it remain under investigation. No names were released.

