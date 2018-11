List of Closures and Evacuations | Real-Time Updates

WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — CBS2/KCAL9 has pulled together aerial footage from across the West Hills area in effort to help residents discern if their homes have been affected by the Woolsey Fire.

The blaze had scorched more than 130 square miles since Thursday, destroying more than 177 homes and leading more than 149,000 people to evacuate.

STRATHERN ST. & VALLEY CIRCLE BLVD.

STRATHERN ST. & SOUTH OF ROSCOE BLVD.