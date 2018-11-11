WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. is repopulating parts of Agoura Hills and Westlake Village for residents affected by the Woolsey Fire.

The department made the announcement Sunday evening for the L.A. County side.

The northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway open from Valley Circle Blvd. at approximately 9:20 p.m., with the off-ramps at Chesebro Road, Kanan Road, Reyes Adobe Road, and Lindero Canyon re-opening.

The southbound lanes of the 101, with the same off-ramps, were expected to re-open at 10pm.

“No access will be available to neighborhoods south of the 101 Freeway,” officials stated.

L.A. County Public Works has closed Chesebro Rd. at the bridge located between Driver Ave. and Balkins St. due to the bridge being damaged during the fire.

The LASD stated it will have a “strong presence in the repopulated and evacuated areas for the next several days to ensure the protection of our residents and their property.”

All other road closures and evacuated areas remained in effect at the time of this report.