OAK PARK (CBSLA) — Residents in the fire zone returned to Oak Park Sunday to retrieve belongings from their home.

But upon return, homeowners identified only as Johnny and Linda realized the home had burned overnight, and their belongings were no longer salvageable.

Both had lived in their home on Quail View Court and Oak Springs Drive for 13 years.

On Thursday, their home had burned; however, firefighters were able to spare it.

Overnight Sunday, it re-burn which resulted in their belongings being reduced to rubble.

The Woolsey fire erupted Thursday, and has scorched over 130 square miles, and destroyed at least 177 homes.