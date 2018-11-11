MALIBU (CBSLA) — Malibu City Councilman Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner has been hospitalized after losing his home in the Woolsey fire, according to city officials.

Wagner was admitted to an intensive care unit, a Malibu official said at a Sunday morning press conference.

It was not immediately clear if he was injured as a result of the fire.

Wagner was elected to the City Council in April 2008 and served through April 2012. He was elected to a second term in November 2016.

Powered by Santa Ana winds and dry air, the Woolsey Fire erupted Thursday afternoon in Ventura County before it raced into Los Angeles County, burning through areas from Calabasas west to Point Mugu State Park, north into Simi Valley and south to PCH.

By Sunday afternoon, it had scorched more than 130 square miles, destroying at least 177 homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 265,000 people.

For the latest evacuation orders, road and school closures, click here.

Those looking for information on family or friends can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.