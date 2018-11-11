WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A community meeting is scheduled to take place today at 5 p.m. in Woodland Hills to update residents on the Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire.

State and local fire, law enforcement and emergency management officials are expected to speak to the public about the efforts in battling the blazes.

State Senator Henry Stern, who represents the communities affected by the fires, will moderate the session.

RELATED: Full coverage of the Woolsey Fire

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the fires and the responses.

The location of the scheduled meeting is Taft High School at 5461 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.

Also due to smoke conditions, the city of Santa Monica has canceled the Santa Monica Farmers Market and all community and cultural services activities (including the swim center, skate park, field permits and tennis at Reed Park) for Sunday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)