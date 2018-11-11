SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among several players to be impacted by the California wildfires during this weekend’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Smoke from a wildfire in Northern California’s Butte County wafted in the Kings’ Golden 1 Center during Saturday’s game, and James told ESPN his game was affected.

You can smell it,” James said. “We haven’t really gotten up and down [running] like that to the point where you can tell it affects you or not, but anytime smoke is around, you know it can affect all of us. Not only us as athletes but everyone. Everyone gets affected by pollution.”

The Lakers managed to pull out the win 101-86 but James said the smoke “affected him a lot”.

“I had a slight headache before the game,” James said. “And I can’t pinpoint any other reason why it was going on besides the smoke. But it went away after the game started. Hopefully I’ll be able to get some good rest tonight.”

Asthma sufferer and Lakers center JaVale McGee also reported symptoms.

“My stomach was hurtin’ like I was hungry or something but it was from the smoke for sure so … but we still won though, so it’s all good,” said McGee.the spokesman added.