WOOLSEY FIRE:150+ Homes Destroyed, 250,000 Evacuated
MALIBU (CBSLA) – Homes along Pacific Coast Highway continued to burn Saturday morning as the massive Woolsey Fire raced toward the Pacific Ocean, prompting a portion of the major thoroughfare to be shut down.

Thousands fled Malibu, where flames continued to burn property – including The Ranch at Solstice Canyon.

Multiple fire crews from across the region, including from San Diego and Oxnard, responded to battle the blaze that is zero-percent contained and scorched 70,000 acres.

At least 150 homes were destroyed and more than 250,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

The entire city of Malibu was under an unprecedented mandatory evacuation, in addition to areas south of the 101 Freeway, from the Ventura line to Malibu Canyon. The fire was burning south of Mulholland Highway, and around 10:30 p.m. Friday, flames jumped PCH and headed toward The Colony on Malibu Road.

PCH near Solstice Canyon Road in Malibu remained closed Saturday afternoon.

One resident said Saturday morning he returned to the area to check on a property that he manages.

“All day yesterday, we were watching it with more of a northwest wind that direction, and we could see the line of the smoke coming down, and everything going that way,” said RJ Parsons. “In the evening it shifted and started coming much more northeast, and that’s when it started coming down the hill.”

Two fatalities have been reported in the Malibu area, however, investigators have not yet determined the cause of death.

