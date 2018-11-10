CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Residents in a Calabasas community were devastated Saturday as the Woolsey fire scorched six homes.

Tyler Turquind said he was on-site when flames overcame a home. Within three minutes, he says the homes became an inferno as fire crews tried to save what they could.

With a single water house, Turquind and a neighbor worked to protect their own structures.

“It’s just hard to process,” he said. “It’s just hard to process. It’s just massive loss in such a short amount of time. It’s hard.”

Power along Parkmor and Las Virgenes roads was out as of Saturday evening.