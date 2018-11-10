WOOLSEY FIRE:150+ Homes Destroyed, 250,000 Evacuated
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMAt Home in Southern California
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMPaid Program
    5:30 PMPaid Program
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMHope in the Wild
    4:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bell canyon, Woolsey Fire

BELL CANYON (CBSLA) – Nearly a dozen homes in Bell Canyon were wiped out by the raging Woolsey Fire, adding to the blaze’s path of destruction.

Houses were torched by the fire that grew Saturday to 70,000 acres, leaving behind rubble, scorched buildings and charred terrain.

Six homes along Hitching Post Lane burned to the ground while seven on Flintlock Lane went up in flames.

The fast-moving flames ripped through the area overnight, leaving the hillside desolate.

Bell Canyon residents joined the more than 250,000 people who fled their homes as the fire continued to rage.

KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold spoke to a man whose home was saved here in this neighborhood, but his neighbors weren’t so lucky.

“The wind shifted this way, and it came down, and within three minutes, it went from ‘Let’s monitor it’ to we were running for our lives,” Lou Morris said. “What’s going through my mind is my neighbors have all lost their home but mine. I’m grateful that I still have my if home but devastated for everyone around us.”

Fire crews continued to battle the fire burning through homes Saturday, including at least one that reignited.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s