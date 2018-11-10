BELL CANYON (CBSLA) – Nearly a dozen homes in Bell Canyon were wiped out by the raging Woolsey Fire, adding to the blaze’s path of destruction.

Houses were torched by the fire that grew Saturday to 70,000 acres, leaving behind rubble, scorched buildings and charred terrain.

Six homes along Hitching Post Lane burned to the ground while seven on Flintlock Lane went up in flames.

The fast-moving flames ripped through the area overnight, leaving the hillside desolate.

Bell Canyon residents joined the more than 250,000 people who fled their homes as the fire continued to rage.

KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold spoke to a man whose home was saved here in this neighborhood, but his neighbors weren’t so lucky.

“The wind shifted this way, and it came down, and within three minutes, it went from ‘Let’s monitor it’ to we were running for our lives,” Lou Morris said. “What’s going through my mind is my neighbors have all lost their home but mine. I’m grateful that I still have my if home but devastated for everyone around us.”

Fire crews continued to battle the fire burning through homes Saturday, including at least one that reignited.