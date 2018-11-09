MALIBU (CBSLA) – The historic Paramount Ranch western town movie set was destroyed Friday in the massive Woolsey Fire.

Home to film and television productions including HBO’s “Westworld” and TV’s “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”, the Paramount Ranch set was burned as the Woolsey Fire moved across the Santa Monica Mountains.

“We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it”, officials said on Twitter.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

The site has been home to multiple producations since the 1950s, when its Western Town was created for TV shows, such as “The Cisco Kid:. Recent productions filmed at Paramount include “The Mentalist”, “Weeds”, and Hulu’s “Quickdraw”(2013-2014).