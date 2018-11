MALIBU (CBSLA) — The Woolsey Fire was getting close to Pepperdine University late Friday night.

CBSLA’s Stacey Butler reports that the winds became erratic. They were moving in a northerly direction and shifted southwest toward the campus.

The flames could be seen cresting the ridge making a beeline toward Pepperdine.

The university has not been evacuated.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.