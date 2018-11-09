BELL CANYON (CBSLA) — An estimated 30 homes have burned in the Woolsey Fire that broke out in the Rocketdyne area of Simi Valley Thursday, as heavy winds threatened communities and led to mandatory evacuations into the early morning hours.

The Woolsey Fire erupted at 2:25 p.m. It had grown to approximately 2,000 acres by 10:00 p.m. and was at zero percent containment. A little more than an hour later, multiple houses were under threat, as the fire continued south and hopped across residential neighborhoods in Oak Park.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen and Tom Wait were feet from the flames.

Wait described the conditions on the ground as “apocalyptic,” as ember and ash rained down on the streets below.

L.A. County Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Trey Espy confirmed 15-20 homes were impacted in the area of Kellwood Ct. and Churchwood Dr. and additional homes were impacted in nearby areas. Espy said firefighters were creating “water curtains” between the homes and would remain on-scene until the threat was contained.

“They will continue to save homes and do whatever they can until the work is done,” Espy told Wait.

A picture of the evacuated area is below pic.twitter.com/CEItudZbVv — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 9, 2018

Residents in L.A. County, L.A. City and Ventura County north of 101 Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Rd., west of Valley Circle, east of Erbes Rd. and north of Kanan Rd., west of Lindero Canyon to Erbes Rd. extending North to Sunset Hills Blvd. were ordered to evacuate by Ventura County Fire.

The LAPD was placed on a city-wide tactical alert as the blaze raged on into the early morning hours.

The late-night evacuations, including parts of Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and Oak Park, caused heavy traffic delays as residents attempted to leave the area.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” one Oak Park resident told Jeff Nguyen, explaining he decided to stay behind and watch over his neighbors’ homes in the area of Kellwood Ct. and Churchwood Dr. and had the utmost faith in firefighters.

“Hopefully they’re able to get it under control and save this neighborhood,” he said.

Another homeowner, speaking to CBS2/KCAL9’s Chris Holmstrom, said he feared his home would be among those lost in the blaze.

“It was coming like a freight train,” he said, praising firefighters. “There’s not a lot of buffer here but these guys are just awesome.”

Firefighters cited heavy winds, kicking up to 20-25 mph, and difficult terrain as challenges in effectively fighting the fire.

Evacuation centers were set up at Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center and Oak Park High School.

Just north, firefighters were battling the Hill Fire, prompting mandatory evacuations in Ventura County and a closure of the 101 Freeway from Borchard Rd. to Pleasant Valley Rd. / Santa Rosa Rd.

Those looking for information on family or friends can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.