CALABASAS (CBSLA) – A Caltrans camera fixed at a closed portion of the 101 Freeway in Calabasas captured an ominous view from the Woolsey Fire.

The video captured at the Liberty Canyon exit of the southbound 101 freeway showed an apocalyptic-style scene: near empty lanes on one of the Southland’s busiest freeways and near zero visibility from lingering smoke from the massive wildfire that has burned more than 14,000 acres.

“It almost looks like it’s snowing,” commented CBS2’s Peter Daut.

Emergency vehicles were the only vehicles spotted on the freeway just after 8 a.m., typically when the busy morning rush hour is just picking up.