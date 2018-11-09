Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday, November 10, 2018, 3:30 ET

ALABAMA -24.5

The Bulldogs’ offense is back looking like it did earlier in the season. It’s a shame that with the recent success they’ve found on that side of the ball has to match up against the best defense in college football. What the Bulldogs have going for them is crucial, the mobile QB. If they are going to either pull off the upset or keep this close, they’ll need Nick Fitzgerald to have his best day on the ground. Defensively, the Bulldogs are just as solid as Alabama. They may not be as dominant, but they can match up within the trenches. Despite all of that, it won’t be enough.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (2-1 in last 3 BAMA ATS picks)

Clemson Tigers @ Boston College Eagles

Saturday, November 10, 2018, 8:00 ET

BOSTON COLLEGE +20

The Tigers haven’t faced resistance in more than a month, but they should be tested Saturday against an upstart Boston College club that could make an unlikely bid for the ACC Atlantic Division title should it pull the massive upset. The Eagles are historically known for a rugged defense, but this year have added a varied and potent offense to match. With a prime-time home game before a national TV audience, this has to be the biggest game in the program’s history since Matt Ryan was its signal-caller. The Eagles should put up enough of a fight Saturday to clip this number.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (19-15 in last 34 CFB picks)

>>MORE: See all College Football picks

New Orleans Saints @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, November 11, 2018, 1:00 ET

NEW ORLEANS -5.5

No team allows more passing yards than the Bengals — not a good trait to have with Drew Brees and the Saints coming to town. Normally there would at least be the chance the Bengals’ offense could keep up, but the run game has faltered, and with no A.J. Green for Andy Dalton to rely on, this one could get out of hand early. Alvin Kamara can chew up the clock in the fourth quarter.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (11-8-1 in last 20 NFL ATS picks)

Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, November 11, 2018, 4:25 ET

GREEN BAY -10

After consecutive near-losses at the Rams and Patriots, the Packers return to Lambeau to face a Dolphins team that doesn’t have a Jared Goff, Todd Gurley or Tom Brady to worry about. Aaron Rodgers has just one INT, while the Dolphins’ defense leads the league in picks. Something has to give, and I’ll choose No. 12 in that battle. Take away that huge Dolphins strength, and Brock Osweiler and Frank Gore will need to travel the length of the field with regularity to score — a tough proposition against a defense that hounds the QB, and in near-freezing conditions Sunday at Lambeau.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (11-8-1 in last 20 NFL ATS picks)

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, November 11, 2018, 4:25 ET

OVER 50

Rams games have gotten to at least 48 points in all but one of their last seven games, so if this Over misses, it won’t be by much. The Seahawks offense showed they could move the ball consistently on the Rams in their first meeting, and though Seahawks games have gone Under in six of their last seven, the one exception was the 33-31 game against the Rams. Against a team with a legit offense, the Seahawks’ run of Unders should come to an end.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (9-7-1 in last 17 NFL O/U picks)

>>MORE: See all NFL picks