LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A red flag warning denoting a high risk of wildfire has been extended until Tuesday, as two fires continued to roar across Los Angeles and Ventura counties today.

Gusty, strong off-shore winds fueled the flames of the Woolsey and Hill fires, burning from West Hills to Camarillo and south to PCH late into the evening.

The Hill Fire erupted at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the area of Hill Canyon in Santa Rosa Valley; less than a half-hour later, the Woolsey Fire ignited in the area of Rocketdyne, south of the City of Simi Valley. The flames were kicked up by heavy wind gusts, reaching speeds up to 60 mph.

Friday, winds were back in the teens and single-digits across the area, helping firefighters as they tried to get a better handle on the flames.

The National Weather Service said Friday dry conditions and gusty winds would continue through Saturday evening before Santa Ana winds redevelop, however, bringing continued Red Flag conditions to both counties Sunday through Tuesday, with wind gusts expected between 40-55 mph.

Officials warn residents to use caution with ignition sources.