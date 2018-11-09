Malibu Evacuated As Woolsey Fire Jumps 101 Freeway; Red Flag Warning ExtendedDozens of homes have been damaged or destroyed. A large swatch of Malibu was under a mandatory evacuation, from Liberty Canyon, west to Decker Canyon, south to the Pacific Coast Highway.

Thousand Oaks Gunman's High School Coach Speaks About Sexual AssaultThe Thousand Oaks shooter's high school track coach says that he assaulted her.

Crews Make Progress On 6,000-Acre Hill Fire Burning In Newbury ParkCrews were making good progress because the fire had gone into the burn area of the 2013 Springs Fire.

WATCH: Bunnies Trapped By Woolsey Fire In Thousand OaksWith their habitat ablaze, wildlife have been also forced out of their homes by the Woolsey Fire.

Woolsey And Hill Fires: Evacuations, Road Closures And School ClosuresHere are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

LA Zoo Evacuates Animals As Brush Fire Burns In Griffith ParkThe Los Angeles Zoo was preparing to evacuate some of its animals as firefighters battled a small but stubborn brush fire in Griffith Park Friday morning.

The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks MassacreHere are a list of the victims that have been identified so far in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill Wednesday night.

VIDEO: Gunfire Erupts At Borderline Bar & Grill In Thousand OaksVideo footage has emerged from the shooting inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Thousand Oaks Shooting: Marine Identified As Shooter In Borderline Bar MassacreIan David Long, 28, had several contacts with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department over the years, ranging from minor incidents like traffic citations and collisions, to being a victim of battery at a local bar in January of 2015, Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

Niece Of Actress Tamera Mowry Among Those Killed In Thousand Oaks Bar RampageAlaina Housley was a freshman at Pepperdine University.