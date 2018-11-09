GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Zoo was preparing to evacuate some of its animals as firefighters battled a small but stubborn brush fire in Griffith Park Friday morning.

.@LAFD has responded to the fire in Griffith Park and is on the scene. Zoo staff are preparing some animals for evacuation and hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas. We will continue to follow the instruction of LAFD. — L.A. Zoo Lights ✨ 11/16—1/6 (@LAZoo) November 9, 2018

The fire had scorched about 2-3 acres in heavy brush before 8 a.m. An LAFD spokesperson said the fire started in tough enough terrain that fire engines were not able to drive in to reach it. Instead, firefighters were having to hike into the area on foot.

At least one firefighting helicopter was assisting ground crews with the flames.

The California Highway Patrol closed offramps on the northbound 5 Freeway and eastbound and westbound 134 Freeway in the vicinity of the fire.

Unlike the wind-driven fires threatening Malibu, there were no significant wind gusts affecting the Griffith Park firefight Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.