WOOLSEY FIRE:150+ Homes Destroyed, 250,000 Evacuated
Filed Under:Bodies, Burn, Fire, Woolsey Fire

MALIBU (CBSLA) — The L.A. County coroner’s office has been alerted to two bodies discovered in the Woolsey Fire burn area, CBS2/KCAL9 has learned.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office said Friday the sheriff’s dept. notified them about the deaths.

The Woolsey Fire, which ignited Thursday in the area of Rocketdyne, south of the City of Simi Valley, had erupted to 35,000 acres by Friday evening, destroying at least 150 homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 250,000 people.

It was not immediately clear if the deaths were directly related to the fire.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s