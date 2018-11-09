MALIBU (CBSLA) — The L.A. County coroner’s office has been alerted to two bodies discovered in the Woolsey Fire burn area, CBS2/KCAL9 has learned.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office said Friday the sheriff’s dept. notified them about the deaths.

The Woolsey Fire, which ignited Thursday in the area of Rocketdyne, south of the City of Simi Valley, had erupted to 35,000 acres by Friday evening, destroying at least 150 homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 250,000 people.

It was not immediately clear if the deaths were directly related to the fire.