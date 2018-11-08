BREAKING:Hill Fire Explodes to 10,000+ Acres
Filed Under:bell canyon, Evacuations, Woolsey Fire

BELL CANYON (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Rocketdyne area of Simi Valley, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The Woolsey Fire erupted at 2:25 p.m. It had grown to approximately 500 acres by 8:30 p.m. and was at zero percent containment.

No structures had been reported threatened.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd.

An evacuation center was set up at Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center, located at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063.

This story is developing.

