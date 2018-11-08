THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA)- The city often rated as one of the safest in America is in a state of shock after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill killing more than a dozen people including a sheriff’s deputy. The shooting has left many in the community understandably stunned, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Eric Buchow.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” said Sgt. Eric Buchow to CBS 2. “It’s quiet here. This kind of thing just doesn’t happen. To my understanding, I’ve lived in Thousand Oaks, I grew up here, we’ve never had anything of this magnitude.”

“It’s a tough night for everybody here, there is no doubt,” Sgt. Buchow continued. “There are a lot of people whose lives have changed tonight. And, it hits home. Not just the deputy but all of the victims. Our hearts go out to families and loved ones of everybody involved in this. This is going to have a lasting impact on the community there’s no doubt.”

Members of the community expressed similar sentiments on Twitter.

I literally always say “It’s Thousand Oaks it’s literally the safest place ever.” You don’t think tragedies would ever happen here — Paulina (@pauliinna_lilo) November 8, 2018

This one is close to home…literally. I drove through Thousand Oaks just last Friday, have multiple close friends from that town and have considered going to Borderline a number of times. Praying for all the victims and their loved ones this morning. — Alexa Hess (@amh_hess) November 8, 2018

if you know me you know how much I adore my school and the people here and I just am at a loss for words really I didn’t think this would happen in my community — allie (@coatesallie) November 8, 2018

Mayor Andy Fox told CNN that while the city is continually rated as one of the safest in America, these incidents “can happen really at any place, at any time, even in communities that are considered extremely safe.”