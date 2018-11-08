THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A Marine was identified as the shooter who killed 12 people, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant, at a Thousand Oaks bar before apparently killing himself.
Ian David Long, 28, had several contacts with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department over the years, ranging from minor incidents like traffic citations and collisions, to being a victim of battery at a local bar in January of 2015, Sheriff Geoff Dean said.
The bar where Long was battered was not the Borderline Bar & Grill, where authorities say he gunned down patrons attending a “college country night” before apparently shooting himself.
The shooting, reported at about 11:20 p.m., left 12 dead, including Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department.
More recently, sheriff’s deputies made contact with Long in April of this year, when they were called to his home on a report of “subject disturbing.”
“He was irate, acting a little irrationally,” Dean said, so deputies who responded to the incident called out the department’s crisis intervention team, who met with him and cleared him.
“They didn’t feel he was qualified he needed to be taken under 5150,” Dean said, referring to a mental health hold.
Dean confirmed Long was a veteran of the Marine Corps and may have been suffering from PTSD. Long was also a student at Cal State Northridge.
The gun used in Wednesday’s shooting was purchased legally and identified as a Glock 21 45-caliber handgun that had an extended magazine. Dean said the weapon is still being processed and it’s not clear how many rounds were on it.
Investigators still have no motive for the shooting.
heres the TRUTH…..you CANNOT LEGALLY purchase any magazine in CA with more than 10 rounds……to shoot more than 10 people means he had to STOP….DROP A MAGAZINE and INSERT ANOTHER, where were all these supposed off duty cops during that time? If he had a higher capacity magazine, he had it illegally…..so much for all CA’s tough gun laws….laws only keep LAW ABIDING people honest!!! CRIMINALS will do what they want to do!!!!!
you cant buy one but you can purchase from a person or if you had one before the ban you are allowed to keep it etc. A judge put a hold on the making it illegal to own one ban from 2017. Im not taking a side just clearing up what the law currently is. Simply you can own one and buy one 2nd hand via private sale but no stores in CA, sell them. But you could easily buy one outside the state and bring it in etc. Laws in relation to guns have to be federal unfortunately because its too easy for someone to just got to the neighboring state and buy what they want. Again not taking sides just clarifying
