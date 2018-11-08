THOUSANDS OAKS (CBSLA) – There were several off-duty law enforcement officers in a packed Thousand Oaks bar Wednesday night when a gunman entered and opened fire, killing 12 people, before turning the gun on himself.

At a news conference, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters that there were about six off-duty officers in the Borderline Bar and Grill when gunfire erupted.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reported on Twitter that there were three off-duty LAPD officers there at the time, while Oxnard police confirmed that they had two officers.

“It’s just amazing, there were probably six off-duty police officers in there, from a couple different agencies,” an emotional Dean said. “I’ve already talked to a parent that came up and said, ‘they stood in front of my daughter.'”

None of them were armed, Dean said, and none of them were injured.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, was among the 12 people killed. Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department, who was on duty, was one of the first law enforcement officers to enter the bar. He was struck several times by gunfire.

The gunman has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine Corps veteran who lived in neighboring Newbury Park.